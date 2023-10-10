Stay of execution upheld for Texas inmate

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2023 at 6:35 pm

VAN ZANDT COUNTY— 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a stay of execution Monday for a Texas death inmate. According to our news partner KETK, the execution of 48-year-old Jedidiah Isaac Murphy was scheduled for Tuesday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said on Oct. 4, 2000 Murphy forced a 79-year-old woman in Garland to give him a ride at gunpoint. He then forced the woman into the trunk of her car and shot her while she was getting into the trunk. Later, Murphy took the woman out from the cars trunk and drowned her in a creek. The Texas Attorney General’s Office tried to overturn the execution order, but the decision was upheld by the Court of Appeals.

