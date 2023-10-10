Today is Tuesday October 10, 2023
2 in custody after Smith County pursuit of stolen car

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2023 at 4:33 pm
2 in custody after Smith County pursuit of stolen carSMITH COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report two people are in custody after a pursuit Tuesday morning on I-20 in Smith County. According to Smith County Constable Precinct 5 Wesley Hicks, they were alerted to a pursuit of a stolen car from Grapevine around 9:38 a.m. that was headed towards Smith County. A Precinct 5 deputy attempted to stop the car at the Hideaway Lake exit before the car fled eastbound, driving on and off the highway several times. Hicks said the car came to a stop at the Love’s Travel Stop on Barber Road after colliding with a chain link fence. Two suspects ran from the car and were caught by authorities. The driver was identified as Robert Harris and has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest while the passenger, Levell Bagneris, was charged with evading arrest. Both were arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail.



