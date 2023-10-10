Live power lines down on Old Jacksonville Highway

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2023 at 4:30 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department is working a traffic crash at Old Jacksonville Hwy and South College Ave. that has caused at least 2 power poles and guidelines to break and are in the roadway. There are live power lines in the roadway. There are some road closures to be aware of. Old Jacksonville Hwy is closed from South Broadway Ave. to South Chilton Ave.

South College is closed from West 8th St down to Hamvassy Ln. Avoid this area, officers are in the roadway working the crash and crews are clearing the area.

