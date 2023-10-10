Today is Tuesday October 10, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


First look at Eddie Murphy in new Christmas comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2023 at 1:38 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Claudette Bariua/Amazon

Christmas has come early this year with the first look at Eddie Murphy’s new holiday comedy movie, Candy Cane Lane.

Amazon has released a collection of stills and a teaser poster for the film, which streams globally on Prime Video on December 1.

Murphy stars as Chris, a man on a mission to win his neighborhood's Christmas decoration contest. He makes a deal with a real-life Christmas elf to secure his success, but a magic wish gone wrong brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and causes chaos throughout his entire town.

Reginald Hudlin directs the film, which also stars Tracee Ellis RossJillian BellNick Offerman and Chris Redd.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC