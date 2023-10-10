Today is Tuesday October 10, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


New ‘The Color Purple’ trailer shows off more from bold take on beloved story

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2023 at 10:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Warner Bros. Pictures

The second trailer for The Color Purple has arrived, showing off more from this new take on Alice Walker's classic novel.

From Warner Bros. and directed by Blitz BazawuleThe Color Purple will arrive in movie theaters December 25.

“How come you don’t laugh none?” Taraji P. Henson’s Shug asks Fantasia Barrino’s Celie as the trailer opens. “Ain’t you got something to make you smile?”

Henson and Barrino are joined by an all-star cast that also includes Halle BaileyH.E.R.Colman DomingoCorey HawkinsDanielle Brooks and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

Steven Spielberg, who directed the 1985 film adaptation of Walker’s novel, serves as an executive producer on this project. Oprah Winfrey, who starred as Sofia in Spielberg's film, also executive produces.

In addition to Walker’s novel, the film takes inspiration from the book of the musical stage play, written by Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Brenda RussellAllee Willis and Stephen Bray.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC