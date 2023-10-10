TJC to host solar eclipse viewing parties

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2023 at 8:11 am

TYLER — This weekend, Tyler Junior College will host public viewing events for the first of two historic solar eclipses that will pass through East Texas in 2023 and 2024. On Saturday, Oct. 14, an annular — or partial — eclipse will cross North America from northwest to southeast. An annular eclipse occurs when the moon is farthest from Earth and blocks about 80 percent of the sun, creating a “ring of fire” effect around the moon. The eclipse will last from 10:25 a.m. until 1:32 p.m. local time, and the degree of darkness will resemble evening. The next such event in Tyler won’t occur until the year 2165. The TJC Earth and Space Science Center will host a free viewing party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the center, located at 1411 E. Lake St., on the TJC central campus. Solar telescopes and observation stations will be set up, and free solar eclipse glasses will be available while supplies last. A livestream of the eclipse will also be shown inside the Hudnall Planetarium’s 40-foot, domed theater. For more details, click here.

