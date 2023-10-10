Colts’ Anthony Richardson to ‘miss some time,’ out vs. Jaguars

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has an AC joint injury and will miss an undetermined amount of time in the lineup, coach Shane Steichen said Monday.

Richardson sustained the right shoulder injury in Sunday’s victory over the Tennessee Titans when he was tackled from behind by outside linebacker Harold Landry III, leaving him unable to move his right arm.

The Colts, Steichen said, are still conducting medical evaluations and a final timeline has not been established. But Richardson won’t play in the Colts’ Week 6 road game against the Jaguars, Steichen said.

“He will miss some time,” Steichen said. “How much time? I don’t know that right now and that’s all I’ve got on that situation.”

Asked whether a stint on injured reserve is possible for Richardson — that would sideline him at least four games — Steichen didn’t rule it out, saying, “we’re still evaluating all that stuff.”

There was initial fear that Richardson sustained a Grade 3 sprain to the AC joint, sources told ESPN. But the team was seeking additional medical opinions, including one from shoulder specialist Dr. Keith Meister, according to sources.

The Colts are 3-2 and tied for the lead in the AFC South with Jacksonville heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Jaguars. Gardner Minshew, a former Jaguars draft pick, will start the rematch of a Week 1 contest that Jacksonville won 31-21. Minshew entered Sunday’s game and completed 11 of 14 attempts for 155 yards in two-plus quarters of action.

Sunday’s injury was the third time Richardson has had an injury situation this season. The 2023 fourth overall pick has now left three separate games prematurely. Richardson was pulled from the season opener against Jacksonville after taking a hit to his knee, then missed Indianapolis’ Week 3 contest against the Ravens after suffering a concussion against the Texans in the previous game.

“It gets tough when a guy gets dinged up, and he’s been dinged up,” Steichen said. “He’s obviously a very, very talented player and it’s tough. But we have a lot of faith in Gardner to step in and go operate the way he’s been doing.”

Regarding any potential frustration from Richardson, Steichen said the rookie is coping with the setback.

“Obviously, when you have an injury, it is obviously tough on everybody,” Steichen said, “but he’s fighting through it.”

