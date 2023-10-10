Packers sign Patrick Taylor; Aaron Jones inactive

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2023 at 5:45 am

ByROB DEMOVSKY

LAS VEGAS — So much for the Green Bay Packers finally having all of their skill-position players without any restrictions for the first time this season.

The team signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster Monday as running back Aaron Jones’ return from his Week 1 hamstring injury took a turn for the worse.

Jones returned for the Packers’ Sept. 28 loss to the Detroit Lions on a limited basis — six carries on 20 snaps — and was hopeful to be off a repetition count this week. Instead, he experienced a setback and is inactive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

The first sign of trouble came Saturday. The team typically stretches inside the Don Hutson Center before practice and then goes outside for the rest of the session. But when the rest of the players went outside, Jones stayed behind and went through additional stretching with a member of the medical staff.

Coach Matt LaFleur insisted after practice Jones did the same amount of work in the session as he did all week, when he was listed as limited each day and then as questionable on the official injury report.

Without Jones, AJ Dillon will once again take over the No. 1 running back duties against the Raiders.

Dillon is off to a slow start this season, averaging 2.7 yards per carry. Before the team signed Taylor, the only other running back on the roster was rookie Emanuel Wilson, who has five carries for 11 yards this season.

Taylor had been elevated from the practice squad three times this season — the maximum — so in order to play Monday, he had to be signed to the active roster. He had nine carries for 29 yards and three catches for 23 yards in the first three games combined.

The Packers have a bye next week, so that also could factor into holding out Jones.

Outside linebacker Justin Hollins was released to make room for Taylor.

Quarterback Jordan Love has been without two of his most important offensive players — Jones and receiver Christian Watson — for much of the first month of the season. Watson missed the first three games because of a hamstring injury and then, like Jones, was on a rep count for his return against the Lions. He played 26 snaps and had two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown.

Watson was taken off the injury report and should not be under any restrictions against the Raiders.

Go Back