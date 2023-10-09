Lawsuit reform group condemns white nationalist

Posted/updated on: October 9, 2023 at 3:52 pm

AUSTIN—Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC (TLRPAC) today released the following statement regarding Defend Texas Liberty PAC: “The great, diverse state of Texas prospers because of the work ethic and innovation of its people, and because of policies that encourage achievement, collaboration and respect for all Texans. It is shocking that Defend Texas Liberty PAC and its associated political entities hosted extremist Nick Fuentes. Candidates for office should be on record disavowing Fuentes, the hateful ideologies he espouses, and groups that give oxygen to his views. Extremism, racial supremacy and neo-Nazi totalitarianism have absolutely no place anywhere in a free society. TLRPAC joins the public officials who have condemned Fuentes and any kind of hateful ideologies, and we call on Defend Texas Liberty PAC to do the same.”

Go Back