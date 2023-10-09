Today is Monday October 09, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


First look at Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas in new biopic about opera star

Posted/updated on: October 9, 2023 at 1:36 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Director Pablo Larraín has shared first-look photos of Angelina Jolie in costume as Maria Callas in his new biopic about the famed opera star, Maria.

Known for his previous biopics Jackie and Spencer, this new project from Larraín will chronicle the “life of the legendary, iconic and controversial singer, often described as the original diva,” according to the film’s official description.

Maria is now set to begin shooting, as the independent production has secured a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement. Steven Knight’s screenplay was finished prior to the WGA strike.

“I am incredibly excited to start production on Maria, which I hope will bring Maria Callas’s remarkable life and work to audiences all around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steven Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially, Angelina’s brilliant work and extraordinary preparation,” Larraín said.

Jolie is joined by a cast that includes Pierfrancesco FavinoKodi Smit-McPheeAlba Rohrwacher and Valeria Golino.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC