Medical emergency leads to fatal crash

Posted/updated on: October 9, 2023 at 12:36 pm

NACOGDOCHES – The Nacogdoches Police Department said that one man is dead after a crash happened in the 2200 block of Southeast Stallings Drive around 4:34 p.m. on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK the driver may have been having a medical emergency while heading eastbound when the crash happened. According to Nacogdoches Police Department, the man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. A passenger in the vehicle only got minor injuries in the crash and officials are withholding the deceased until their family can be notified.

