Today is Monday October 09, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Medical emergency leads to fatal crash

Posted/updated on: October 9, 2023 at 12:36 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Medical emergency leads to fatal crashNACOGDOCHES – The Nacogdoches Police Department said that one man is dead after a crash happened in the 2200 block of Southeast Stallings Drive around 4:34 p.m. on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK the driver may have been having a medical emergency while heading eastbound when the crash happened. According to Nacogdoches Police Department, the man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. A passenger in the vehicle only got minor injuries in the crash and officials are withholding the deceased until their family can be notified.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC