Major airlines suspend flights to Israel after massive attack

Posted/updated on: October 9, 2023 at 8:48 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Major airlines are suspending flights to Israel after it formally declared war following a massive attack by Hamas. American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspended service as the U.S. State Department issued travel advisories for the region citing potential for terrorism and civil unrest. United said it allowed two scheduled flights out of Tel Aviv late Saturday and early Sunday for passengers . Delta said its Tel Aviv flights have been canceled into this week. Airlines in Europe and Asia are also halting flights, including Hong Kong’s main carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways and Virgin Atlantic. British Airways said it’s planning to continue operating flights to Israel “over the coming days with adjusted departure times.”



