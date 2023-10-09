UT Tyler professor awarded over $300,000

Posted/updated on: October 9, 2023 at 7:24 am

TYLER — A University of Texas at Tyler professor was awarded over $300,000 from the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Santosh Aryal, an associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences and health outcomes, received a $307,859 subaward to improve models for future nanomedicine testing that will help reduce animal testing, our news partner KETK reports. According to a release from UT Tyler, Aryal specializes in nanotechnology and nanomedicine that focuses on using camouflaged nanoparticles to treat cancer. Receiving this award is truly a testament to the collaborative spirit of the Fisch College of Pharmacy faculty and the supportive environment at UT Tyler. It’s an honor to be part of a community that fosters innovation and pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery,” said Aryal.

The National Cancer Institute appointed Aryal along with 11 other experts on the Small Business Innovation Research panel to help determine how to distribute funds to small businesses that are developing cancer treatments. The American Chemical Society also recognized Aryal’s research article in nanoparticles with the Editorial Choice Award, marking his 100th publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

“Dr. Aryal’s achievements in the field of nanotechnology exemplify the caliber of faculty we have here at UT Tyler,” said Dr. Amy Schwartz, Dean of the Fisch College of Pharmacy. “His dedication to advancing cancer research and treatment is inspirational. We are immensely proud of this accomplishment and look forward to witnessing the impact.”

