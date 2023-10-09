Giants QB Daniel Jones exits with neck injury; to have MRI

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left Sunday’s 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter with a neck injury.

Jones was hurt when he was sacked from behind by Andrew Van Ginkel. He walked off the field with trainers and was examined in the medical tent before walking to the locker room. He was ruled out within minutes and was replaced by Tyrod Taylor.

“I feel fine,” Jones said afterward. “I think clearly in some pain. Physical game. Meet with the doctors and trainers and then go from there.”

Jones, who signed a four-year, $160 million deal this past offseason, underwent an X-ray at the stadium. He said they were still examining the results. He will undergo an MRI on Monday to get a diagnosis.

Van Ginkel flew off the edge virtually untouched by left tackle Joshua Ezeudu and hit Jones in the back. Jones’ body curled up as he went to the ground.

“Just my neck. My neck’s sore. Just some neck pain,” said Jones, conceding there was more than discomfort. He was able to leave the locker room with his backpack on his back and his carry-on duffel bag over his shoulder.

Jones said he knew immediately after hitting the ground something was wrong and he would have to leave the game.

It’s not something he hasn’t experienced before. He missed the final six games of the 2021 season with a neck injury and eventually underwent a procedure that offseason that he insisted was unrelated. That was a disc injury that Jones dealt with at that time, sources have told ESPN. This seems at least somewhat comparable in the moment.

“Yeah, it’s tough to say for sure,” Jones said. “Dealt with a similar issue [in 2021]. I’ll meet with the doctors and trainers and go from there.”

Coach Brian Daboll didn’t provide any updates on his quarterback after the game, saying it was too early. Daboll did receive reassurance from his quarterback that it wasn’t anything serious after the contest.

“I saw him when I came in. He was sitting at his locker,” Daboll said. “I asked how he was doing. He said, ‘I’ll be OK.'”

It seemed to be only a matter of time before Jones’ health would be in jeopardy considering the beating he has been taking. He was hurt when he was sacked for the sixth time of the contest on Sunday. Jones has now been sacked 28 times in five games this season.

“You don’t want that,” Daboll said. “Affecting the quarterback plays an important role in the game. We have to figure out ways to protect him better.”

It was another rough afternoon for Jones against the Dolphins. He was under constant pressure and finished 14-of-20 passing for 119 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Taylor finished 9-of-12 for 86 yards and was also under constant pressure and sacked once.

“It’s part of playing the position,” Jones said. “You’re going to get hit playing in the NFL. There are good pass-rushers on the other side. So I have to look at what I can do to get the ball out of my hands, get the ball in space.”

New York’s offense has now gone 125 minutes without scoring a touchdown. The Giants (1-4) next play on the road Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills. The statuses of Jones, running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) will all be in question.

At this point, Jones isn’t quite sure where his concern level should be after the Giants’ third straight loss and his latest injury.

“Yeah, it’s tough to say now,” he said. “Just meet with the doctors and trainers and go from there.”

