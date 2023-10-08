Anderson County Jail death under investigation

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2023 at 6:45 pm

ANDERSON COUNTY — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that a man died in Anderson County Jail on Saturday after being arrested on Oct. 5 in Frankston. According to our news partner KETK, Rodney Lynn McKenzie, 47, was arrested by Frankston Police Department just before midnight on Thursday, October 5 for two outstanding traffic warrants that were issued by Anderson County Justice Court, Precinct 2. McKenzie was taken to Anderson County Jail and reportedly screened by medical staff before being booked. From 1:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday Oct. 6 he was held in the booking area before he was moved into a cell. Around 6 a.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning jail staff reportedly saw McKenzie moving in the cell. At 10:05 a.m. inmates notified the control operator by intercom that McKenzie was reportedly in “medical distress”, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jail staff and medical personnel arrived at the cell and McKenzie was not alert or responsive but his vital signs were reportedly still detectable. McKenzie was taken to Palestine Regional Medical Center where he passed away at 10:57 a.m. while being treated in their emergency room, according to a press release.

The Texas Rangers have been notified about McKenzie’s death and are conducting an investigation.

