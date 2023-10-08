Today is Sunday October 08, 2023
Magana, Hargrove lead Texas A&M Commerce over McNeese 41-10

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2023 at 12:07 am
COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Josh Magana threw two touchdown passes, Ra’veion Hargrove added 96 yards rushing and a pair of scores and Texas A&M Commerce routed McNeese 41-10 on Saturday night.

Magana completed 12 of 21 passes for 266 yards. In the third quarter, Magana threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jerome Buckner and a 74-yarder to Jabari Khepera. Hargrove scored on runs from 7 and 49 yards, each in the second. Shamenski Rucker added a short-yardage touchdown run for the Lions in the third.

Texas A&M Commerce (1-4, 1-0 Southland Conference) had 470 yards of offense and forced three turnovers.

Joshon Barbie had a 3-yard touchdown run for McNeese (0-6, 0-2) in the final minute of the game. Nate Glantz and Ryan Roberts were a combined 22-of-37 passing for 216 yards.

