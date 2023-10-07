Tyler Police investigate in-person parking lot scam

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2023 at 4:03 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department said on Friday they are investigating several incidents of a recent scam. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said most of the victims were elderly. Officials said victims reported that in store aisles and parking lots, someone would drop cash and after they picked up the cash and put it in their wallet, the person would approach the victim and tell them it’s their money. “Then, when the victim exposes their wallet, they or another suspect will steal the wallet or items from it,” officials said. One resident who frequently goes into Hobby Lobby said he’s concerned. Police said it has also been reported that a suspect will drop cash by a register after they see someone has put their debit card in the machine. One suspect will then confront the victim about the money while another takes the debit card from the machine. “Honestly, I had no idea that people were doing that in broad daylight during business hours,” said Tyler resident Mitchell Mendes. “You want to stop that from happening, but you never know that person can be not right and you can endanger yourself or your family,” Mendes added.

Reports have been made at Hobby Lobby and at the 450 South Southeast Loop 323 Walmart and the Walmart at 3820 Highway 64 West. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tyler police at 903-531-1000.

