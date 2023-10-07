Today is Saturday October 07, 2023
Tyler man back in custody after walking away from Brazoria prison

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2023 at 3:41 pm
Tyler man back in custody after walking away from Brazoria prisonBRAZORIA — A Tyler man is back in custody after allegedly walking away from a prison trusty camp. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and our news partner KETK, Cadarion Avery, 22, was serving a 5-year sentence for a theft out of Smith County when he left the camp around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. The trusty camp, a housing location outside the main prison for inmates with nonviolent offenses, was located at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria. He was found on Saturday just before 8:00 a.m. near the Clemens Unit, according to TDCJ. Avery will now face felony escape charges.



