Israel live updates: Hamas fires rockets from Gaza, Netanyahu says ‘we’re at war’

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2023 at 2:26 pm

Luis Diaz Devesa/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- At least 300 people have died and over 2,000 have been injured in Gaza and Israel after rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel by Hamas militants, Israeli authorities said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 198 are dead and 1,610 others are injured in Gaza. According to the Israeli Health Ministry over 100 people are dead and over 900 others are injured.

The Israeli Defense Forces have declared "a state of alert for war," according to a statement issued by the IDF early Saturday morning.

Palestinian militants fired at least 2,200 rockets toward Israel, the IDF said. Meanwhile, Hamas claimed at least 5,000 rockets were fired, all landing in southern and central Israel.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern.

Oct 07, 3:11 PM EDT

Biden administration to remain in 'constant contact' with leaders in the region

President Joe Biden said he spoke with Jordanian King Abdullah II, members of the U.S. Congress and directed his national security team to remain in contact with their Israeli counterparts.

"I've also directed my team to remain in constant contact with leaders throughout the region including Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman, UAE, as well as our European partners and the Palestinian Authority," Biden said.

Oct 07, 2:59 PM EDT

Biden says support for Israel's security is 'rock solid and unwavering'

President Joe Biden delivered remarks from the White House on Saturday expressing U.S. support for Israel in light of Hamas' attack.

"We will not ever fail to have their back," Biden said.

"Israel has the right to defend itself and his people full stop. There is never a justification for terrorist attacks and my administration's support for Israel security is rock solid and unwavering. Let me say this as clearly as I can. This is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage. The world is watching," Biden said.

Oct 07, 2:57 PM EDT

Blinken speaks with Israeli president, foreign minister

Secretary of State Antony Blinken "reaffirmed" the U.S.' solidarity with Israel during a call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, a State Department spokesperson said.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated his condolences for the victims of the terrorist attacks against Israel and condemned those attacks in the strongest terms," the spokesperson, Matthew Miller, said in a statement. "Secretary Blinken also discussed measures to bolster Israel’s security. The Secretary underscored the United States' unwavering support for Israel's right to defend itself."

Oct 07, 2:27 PM EDT

Biden to speak at 2:30 p.m.

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks at 2:30 p.m. on the attacks in Israel from the State Dining Room, according to the White House.

-ABC News' Fritz Farrow

Oct 07, 2:13 PM EDT

US embassy in Israel issues security alert, tells Americans in Gaza to check pathway to Egypt

The U.S. Embassy in Israel issued a security alert on Saturday warning Americans in Gaza seeking to flee to check the status of the Rafah Crossing into Egypt and to remain vigilant.

"U.S. citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire, often take place without warning. U.S. citizens in Gaza who wish to leave and can do so safely are advised to check the status of the Rafah Crossing into Egypt," the embassy alerted.

"U.S. Embassy personnel are still currently sheltering in place. U.S. government personnel continue to be prohibited from travel to Gaza and areas within seven miles of Gaza," the embassy said.

-ABC News' Fritz Farrow and MaryAlice Parks

Oct 07, 1:23 PM EDT

UN to hold private meeting on the unfolding Israeli-Palestinian crisis

The United Nations will hold a private meeting on Sunday to discuss the unfolding Israeli-Palestinian crisis.

Oct 07, 1:17 PM EDT

Over 300 dead, thousands injured in Gaza, Israel, authorities say

The death toll continues to climb with over 300 people reported dead in Gaza and Israel.

The Palestinian Health Authority said 198 are dead and 1,610 others are injured in Gaza. According to the Israeli Health Ministry over 100 people are dead and over 900 others are injured.

Just before sundown in a western Gaza City, a massive explosion and fireball were reported after Israel warplanes hit a high-rise apartment complex. The Gaza Interior Ministry said the building housed approximately 100 families.

Oct 07, 1:00 PM EDT

Defense Secretary Austin spoke with Israeli counterpart

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Saturday to convey his condolences.

"Secretary Austin made clear to Minister Gallant his ironclad support for the Israeli Defense Forces and the Israeli people. He reaffirmed that the Department’s commitment to Israel’s security and its absolute right to defend itself from acts of terrorism is unwavering. Secretary Austin has directed his team to ensure that DoD is closely consulting with all of our Allies and partners who share a commitment to peace and oppose terrorism. Secretary Austin will continue to consult with Minister Gallant in the coming days and weeks to ensure that Israel has the support it needs," the Pentagon said in a statement.

-ABC News' Matt Seyler

Oct 07, 12:38 PM EDT

Police in New York, Beverly Hills increase patrols in sensitive areas

Police in New York, where there are locations sensitive to both Israeli and Palestinian interests, are adjusting patrols in response to the situation in Israel.

"The NYPD's Counterterrorism and Intelligence Division consistently work at a level of high alert. When events from around the world could possibly affect NYC or we get Intel on a threat to NYC, we always increase our presence around houses of worship and certain areas when these conflicts arise," the NYPD said in a statement.

The Beverly Hills Police Department also said it increased security and patrols around Jewish institutions in the City and continues to work closely with law enforcement partners in the region to ensure public safety.

Law enforcement and Homeland Security officials will be assessing the potential for residual violence in the U.S.

Increased security around Jewish facilities and on university campuses -- particularly where there is a history of confrontational interactions -- is to be expected. Increased attention is expected to be paid to potential cyber threats and online activities intended to inspire violence by Iran, Hezbollah and other extremists threat actors.

-ABC News' Aaron Katersky and Alex Stone

Oct 07, 12:21 PM EDT

United, American, Delta airlines to suspend Israel operations

United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Airlines announced they will suspend operations to Israel Saturday night following unrest in the region. After two departures scheduled for Saturday, United's future operations will be suspended until conditions allow them to resume, the airline said.

"The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and we are adjusting flight schedules as required," the carrier told ABC News.

American Airlines said it will temporarily suspended operations to and from Tel Aviv and will continue to monitor the situation, adjusting its operations as needed.

"American Airlines has temporarily suspended operations to and from Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV) [Saturday] and [Sunday], and has issued a travel alert providing additional flexibility to customers whose travel plans are affected. We will continue to monitor the situation with safety and security top of mind and will adjust our operation as needed," American Airlines said in a statement.

Delta Air Lines has canceled scheduled flights in and out of Tel Aviv this weekend. The airline said its working to "safely transport Delta people back to the U.S. and will work with the U.S. government as needed to assist with the repatriation of U.S. citizens who want to return home."

-ABC News' Amanda Maile and Sam Sweeney

Oct 07, 11:19 AM EDT

Biden speaks with Netanyahu, offers 'all appropriate means of support'

President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling him that the U.S. "condemns" Hamas' assault on Israel.

"I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel. Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering," Biden said in a statement.

Biden also extended his condolences for lives lost and wished those wounded a "swift recovery."

"My team and I are tracking this situation closely, and I will remain in close touch with Prime Minister Netanyahu," Biden said.

Oct 07, 10:25 AM EDT

Blinken says US condemns Hamas' attack on Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement condemning Hamas' attack on Israel, saying the U.S. will "remain in close contact with our Israel partners."

"The United States unequivocally condemns the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel, including civilians and civilian communities. There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel, and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks," Blinken said in a statement.

-ABC News' Shannon Crawford

Oct 07, 10:23 AM EDT

Death toll, number of injured rise after Hamas fires rockets, Israel declares war

The death toll has risen after Hamas fired rockets into Israel from Gaza in a surprise attack and Israel declared war.

According to Israeli officials, at least 40 people have died in Israel and more than 700 people have been injured. The Palestinian Health Ministry said 160 people were killed in Gaza and over a 1,000 others were injured.

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli forces have surrounded a house in the Israeli settlement of Ofakim and negotiations are underway with Palestinian fighters who are allegedly holding hostages. According to the Jerusalem Post, dozens of hostages are being by Hamas in the Kibbutz Be’eru in southern Israel.

Oct 07, 9:50 AM EDT

Biden briefed on attacks in Israel

President Joe Biden was briefed Saturday "on the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel," according to the White House.

"Senior national security officials briefed the President this morning on the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. The President will continue to receive updates and White House officials remain in close contact with Israeli partners," the White House said in a statement.

-ABC News' Fritz Farrow

Oct 07, 8:58 AM EDT

Defense secretary says US will 'work to ensure that Israel has what it needs'

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released a statement saying he is "closely monitoring" the situation in Israel and extended his condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives.

"Over the coming days the Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism," Austin said.

Separately, a U.S. defense official said that Austin had a call with his team Saturday morning, including U.S. Centcom Commander Gen. Eric Kurilla. Israel falls under Centcom’s area of responsibility.

-ABC News' Luis Martinez

Oct 07, 8:01 AM EDT

Netanyahu says Israel is at 'war'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a video statement on social media, saying simply, “We are at war. We will win," in his first comments, made in Hebrew, after the attack.

"Citizens of Israel, we are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered – first of all – to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists," Netanyahu said. "This currently is being carried out. At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price. In the meantime, I call on the citizens of Israel to strictly adhere to the directives of the IDF and Home Front Command. We are at war and we will win it."

