Man who attacked Capitol gets 7 years in prison

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2023 at 6:59 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man who attacked the U.S. Capitol with a metal tomahawk and now promotes the sale of Jan. 6-related merchandise from jail has been sentenced to seven years behind bars. Forty-six-year-old Shane Jenkins tried to smash a Capitol window with his tomahawk during the 2021 insurrection. Jenkins threw makeshift weapons, including a desk drawer and a flagpole, at police officers. From jail, Jenkins promotes a fundraising website that hawks T-shirts and other items with Jan. 6-themed slogans such as “Free the J6 political prisoners.” A jury convicted Jenkins of charges including civil disorder.

