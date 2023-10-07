Today is Saturday October 07, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Judge denies Texas inmate’s request to stop execution

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2023 at 6:57 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request to stop the execution of a Texas inmate who had alleged in a lawsuit the drugs he’s to be injected with next week were exposed to extreme heat and smoke during a recent fire, making them unsafe. Jedidiah Murphy’s lawyers claimed extreme heat and smoke from the August fire at a prison unit made them unsafe. But the Texas attorney general’s office says testing done after the fire shows the drugs “remain potent and sterile.” The judge’s order denying the execution stay was issued Friday evening. Murphy is set for execution Tuesday. He’s condemned for a fatal October 2000 shooting during a carjacking.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC