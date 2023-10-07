Biden faces more criticism about the US-Mexico border

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2023 at 6:55 am

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S.-Mexico border and immigration are creating political and security challenges for President Joe Biden. Even some of his top allies worry about those issues’ effects on his reelection chances. Some Democrats across the country are distancing themselves from the White House. And two moves by Biden this week to approve border wall construction and deportations of some Venezuelans angered conservatives and liberals alike. Biden’s reelection campaign counters that Republicans have offered more fear-mongering than actual solutions and that ginning up false hysteria on the border hasn’t worked for GOP candidates before.

