$1.4 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2023 at 2:50 pm

AUSTIN – The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, Oct. 7 drawing is an estimated $1.4 billion. This is the third largest jackpot in game history and the fifth largest in U.S. lottery history. Saturday’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $614 million. If there is no winner on Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the grand prize for the the drawing Monday, Oct. 9 will be an estimated $1.55 billion.

