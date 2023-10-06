Longview closing downtown roads for Pumpkin Roll

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2023 at 2:50 pm

LONGVIEW – On Saturday, Oct. 7, portions of downtown Longview will be closed for the Longview Great Pumpkin Roll, Ollie’s Skate Shop Downtown Takeover, and Longview Cruisers Cruise Night.

Road Closures for the Event

Friday, Oct. 6 beginning at 6 p.m. – Sunday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.

Westbound lane of Tyler Street from Center to High St.

Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Westbound and Eastbound of Tyler Street from Center to High Street, Center Street from 420 N. Center to Tyler Street, and Methvin Street from Center to Fredonia.

