22-year-old sentenced to 20 years in prison

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2023 at 2:50 pm

TYLER – A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday for his role in the June 2021 shooting death of a Tyler 17-year-old. Our news partners at KETK report that Jason Edward Rhodes, 22 of Tyler, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, and officials at the time said the shooting happened outside a house on Omega Drive where Jesse McNeely was shot. In December of 2022, Rhodes was initially arrested for capital murder. He lead Tyler PD on a chase after being named as a suspect and was indited for armed robbery on Sept. 9, 2021.

