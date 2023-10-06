Today is Friday October 06, 2023
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2023 at 11:02 am
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Beckham: Netflix is helping us get to know David Beckham, with this four-part documentary series all about the modern-day sports icon.

Fair Play: Daphne from Bridgerton is now Emily from Fair Play. See Phoebe Dynevor return to Netflix in the new thrilling drama film.

Everything Now: After recovering from a disorder, 16-year-old Mia is on a quest to make up for lost time by completing a bucket list of quintessential teen experiences. 

Disney+
Loki: Travel through time with the god of mischief himself in season 2 of the TV series Loki.

Max
Our Flag Means Death: Look alive, people! The gay pirates show is back for round two. Catch the season 2 premiere out now. 

Prime Video
Totally Killer: Check out this decade-spanning slasher film Totally Killer, streaming now.  

Paramount+
Pet Sematary: Bloodlines: Watch the prequel story Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, streaming now on Paramount+, 

Happy Streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



