Local representative reacts to Speaker McCarthy’s removal

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2023 at 12:52 pm

TYLER – After Tuesday’s historic vote that removed Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of The House, the search for his replacement begins. Our news partner KETK spoke with local Rep. Nathaniel Moran, (R) Texas. In their conversation he said, “Right now, everything in the house comes to a halt.” Eight Republicans voted for McCarthy to step down, and four East Texas congressmen chose to keep McCarthy as Speaker. Moran also gave his thoughts on who the front-runners are for the position. “The two primary candidates right now are Steve Scalise, who’s the majority leader, and chairman, Jim Jordan, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, both of those men would be fantastic Speakers of The House,” said Moran. He concluded by saying that no matter who gets chosen, it will be a hard road ahead.

