Today is Friday October 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


US economy adds 336,000 jobs in september

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2023 at 8:51 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Kwanchai Lerttanapunyaporn / EyeEm/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. employers continued hiring in September, despite increased interest rates and an uncertain economic outlook. Employers added 336,000 jobs last month, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.

The September gains were higher than the average monthly gains of 267,000 in the previous 12 months. Leisure and hospitality showed the most improvement, followed by job increases in government, health care and science and tech services.

The country's unemployment rate saw little movement last month, remaining at 3.8 percent.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC