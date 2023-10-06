Man arrested for 3rd DWI following fatal accident

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2023 at 6:36 am

LONGVIEW — A Longview man has been arrested after he reportedly hit and killed a bicyclist while driving intoxicated. According to our news partner KETK, Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton said that Sergio Retana-Garcia, 28, was driving westbound on East Marshall Avenue when he collided with an individual who was riding their bike while traveling in the same direction. Retana-Garcia reportedly drove away from the scene and the individual was pronounced dead by authorities. Retana-Garcia was later found and booked into the Gregg County Jail for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more and collision involving death.

