Scoreboard roundup — 10/5/23

October 6, 2023
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON
Minnesota 111, Dallas 99

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON
Los Angeles 4, San Jose 3 (OT)
Washington 4, Columbus 2
Toronto 4, Detroit 3 (OT)
Philadelphia 5, NY Islanders 2
Florida 6, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 3, NY Rangers 1
St. Louis 4, Dallas 0
Ottawa 3, Winnipeg 0
Nashville 5, Carolina 1
Minnesota 3 Chicago 2 (SO)
Arizona 4, Anaheim 2
Vegas 4, Colorado 3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Chicago 40, Washington 20

