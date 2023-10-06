Today is Friday October 06, 2023
Regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in Twitter acquisition

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2023 at 4:20 am
AUSTIN (AP) – The Securities and Exchange Commission says it is seeking a court order that would compel Elon Musk to testify as part of an investigation into his purchase of Twitter, now called X. The SEC said in a Thursday filing in a San Francisco federal court that Musk failed to appear for testimony on Sept. 15. The agency said that was despite Musk being served an investigative subpoena by the SEC and having raised no objections at the time it was served. Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro, said that the SEC has already taken Musk’s testimony multiple times.



