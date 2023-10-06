Today is Friday October 06, 2023
Oklahoma judge arrested in Texas

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2023 at 4:16 am
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma authorities say they’re investigating a report of a pistol stolen from the vehicle of an Oklahoma judge who was arrested in Texas last month. Garfield County Undersheriff Ryan Fuxa also says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a drive-by shooting at the ranch of Judge Brian Lovell’s brother-in-law. No one was injured in the shooting. Lovell is an associated district judge in Garfield County. He was arrested Sept. 11 in Austin, Texas, on a misdemeanor count of reckless driving and released on $10,000 bond. Two days after the drive-by shooting on Feb. 12, Lovell reported a pistol was stolen from his pickup truck.



