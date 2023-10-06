Biden says he had to use Trump-era funds for the border wall

Biden says he had to use Trump-era funds for the border wallPosted/updated on: October 6, 2023 at 4:16 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is defending his administration’s decision to waive 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow for construction of roughly 20 miles of U.S.-Mexico border wall. He says he had no choice but to use the Trump-era funding for the barrier to stop illegal migration from Mexico. Biden told reporters on Thursday that the money was “appropriated for the border wall. I can’t stop that.” When he was asked whether he thought such walls work, he said flatly, “No.” Biden said he tried to get Congress to redirect the money but lawmakers refused.