Today is Friday October 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Biden says he had to use Trump-era funds for the border wall

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2023 at 4:16 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is defending his administration’s decision to waive 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow for construction of roughly 20 miles of U.S.-Mexico border wall. He says he had no choice but to use the Trump-era funding for the barrier to stop illegal migration from Mexico. Biden told reporters on Thursday that the money was “appropriated for the border wall. I can’t stop that.” When he was asked whether he thought such walls work, he said flatly, “No.” Biden said he tried to get Congress to redirect the money but lawmakers refused.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC