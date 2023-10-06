Blackhawks’ ticket sales nearly double since Connor Bedard pick

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2023 at 3:57 am

ByGREG WYSHYNSKI

The Chicago Blackhawks have nearly doubled their season-ticket base thanks to the arrival of rookie phenom Connor Bedard.

Bedard, 18, was the first overall pick in the 2023 draft and is one of the most-hyped prospects in years. When the Blackhawks won the draft lottery in May, the team sold $5.2 million in new season-ticket packages within 12 hours.

The Blackhawks told ESPN this week that they have nearly doubled both their full season-ticket packages and their partial season-ticket packages for the 2023-24 season. They are projecting a 10% overall increase in tickets sold for this season, including at least five sellouts.

The Blackhawks averaged 17,167 tickets distributed for 41 home games last season.

Chicago is expecting more than a 17% increase in tickets sold and 26% higher revenue growth over their initial projections for the 2023-24 season.

Bedard, a center, has five points in three preseason games for the Blackhawks. He opens his rookie season at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+). His first home game isn’t until Oct. 21 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Go Back