Today is Friday October 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Blackhawks’ ticket sales nearly double since Connor Bedard pick

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2023 at 3:57 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByGREG WYSHYNSKI

The Chicago Blackhawks have nearly doubled their season-ticket base thanks to the arrival of rookie phenom Connor Bedard.

Bedard, 18, was the first overall pick in the 2023 draft and is one of the most-hyped prospects in years. When the Blackhawks won the draft lottery in May, the team sold $5.2 million in new season-ticket packages within 12 hours.

The Blackhawks told ESPN this week that they have nearly doubled both their full season-ticket packages and their partial season-ticket packages for the 2023-24 season. They are projecting a 10% overall increase in tickets sold for this season, including at least five sellouts.

The Blackhawks averaged 17,167 tickets distributed for 41 home games last season.

Chicago is expecting more than a 17% increase in tickets sold and 26% higher revenue growth over their initial projections for the 2023-24 season.

Bedard, a center, has five points in three preseason games for the Blackhawks. He opens his rookie season at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+). His first home game isn’t until Oct. 21 against the Vegas Golden Knights.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC