Stroud aims to continue impressive start as surging Texans visit Falcons

Stroud aims to continue impressive start as surging Texans visit FalconsPosted/updated on: October 5, 2023 at 10:22 pm
Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud will try to lead Houston to its third straight win when he faces an Atlanta Falcons team trying to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday. Stroud ranks fourth in the NFL with 1,212 yards passing entering Week 5. That’s the second most by a player in his first four games, trailing only Cam Newton, who had 1,386 in 2011. Stroud has thrown six touchdown passes and has set a rookie NFL record by making 151 pass attempts without an interception. Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is facing criticism after his three turnovers in last week’s loss to Jacksonville in London.