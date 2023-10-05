Stroud aims to continue impressive start as surging Texans visit Falcons

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2023 at 10:22 pm

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud will try to lead Houston to its third straight win when he faces an Atlanta Falcons team trying to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday. Stroud ranks fourth in the NFL with 1,212 yards passing entering Week 5. That’s the second most by a player in his first four games, trailing only Cam Newton, who had 1,386 in 2011. Stroud has thrown six touchdown passes and has set a rookie NFL record by making 151 pass attempts without an interception. Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is facing criticism after his three turnovers in last week’s loss to Jacksonville in London.

Go Back