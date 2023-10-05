Pets Fur People hosts Pets in the Park Saturday

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2023 at 9:13 pm

TYLER – Pets Fur People is having Pets in the Park this Saturday at Bergfeld Park in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, this is their free annual event. Pets in the Park hours Saturday are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. rain or shine. Whether you have a four-legged family member or not, the fundraiser will be a great way for dog owners meet other dog owners. Pets in the Park will feature food trucks, face painting, raffle prizes and the always popular weenie dog races.

