Joe Biden’s holy crusade.

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2023 at 3:33 pm

A recent report from the Census Bureau said in print what most Americans know without having to be told. Prices are going up faster than wages and families are feeling the pinch.

Two things are contributing to the inflation that is imposing a de facto tax on both income and savings. The first is irresponsible government spending and the second is idiotic energy policy.

Given the constraints of time, and for the purpose of this discussion, let’s devote our attention to the latter.

President Joe Biden is waging an obsessive and destructive jihad on fossil fuels. The policies that he began implementing literally on day one of his presidency are impacting every American, but none more so than the poor and the working class and the ‘average Joes’ with whom President Joe claims a special kinship.

There is no corner of the economy that is exempt from the impact of higher oil & gas prices. Literally everything you touch – from your personal vehicle (even if it’s an EV) to the thermostat in your home to the jar of mayonnaise in your ‘fridge, to the clothes you wear to the medicine you take – is dependent upon fossil fuels. Petroleum serves as base material for manufactured goods ranging from ball point pens to denture adhesive to shower curtains. And even if something isn’t directly dependent upon petroleum for its manufacture, that something nevertheless depends upon petroleum for its transportation to market. If it has to be manufactured or transported, consumers get whacked when the price of oil goes up.

Joe Biden has personally seen to that whacking. By executive order and by intentional bureaucratic foot dragging as ordered by his administration, Biden has dramatically curtailed oil & gas exploration on federal lands and in offshore waters. He cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline as almost literally his first official act as president. He now proposes to entirely stop new oil & gas exploration leasing in Alaska and off the Pacific and Atlantic coasts. He is unilaterally limiting exploration on leases that have already been approved.

Biden’s executive action (and strategic inaction) has had the desired effect. It has hobbled domestic energy production thereby reducing supply which, in turn, raises the price for nearly everything we eat, wear or use.

Biden’s war on fossil fuels is driven by his misguided and near fanatical belief that he is saving the environment. He isn’t. When the U.S. curtails energy production, other less environmentally fastidious nations like Russia and Iran take up the slack – while gaining strategic geopolitical advantage in the process. When we import energy from hostile regimes, we export self-determination and sovereignty.

Biden isn’t saving the planet. He’s posing for his left-wing base, which sees the prospect of the United States becoming weaker even as China, Russia and Iran become stronger as a good thing.

All of this as working American families find it ever more difficult to make ends meet every month.

There are a lot of reasons for denying Joe Biden a second term. Energy policy is a big one.

