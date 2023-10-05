Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for child endangerment

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2023 at 3:36 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree felony child endangerment after his January arrest. Our colleagues at KETK report that Paul Hanna, 38 of Tyler, was arrested in January after his 1-year-old daughter was found, strapped into her car seat, on the side of Rhones Quarter Road. He was booked into the Smith County Jail that night for child endangerment and driving while intoxicated second offense.

Police reported at the time of the incident that Hanna was located shortly after the child was found after receiving reports of a drunk driver at a gas station on Troup Highway.

Authorities said they discovered Hanna to be the father of the child, and when asked, he said he thought his daughter was at a family member’s house.

Hanna was later indicted and pleaded guilty to child endangerment on Aug. 28 before his sentencing on Thursday.

