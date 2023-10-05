Today is Thursday October 05, 2023
Patrick Mahomes makes donation for local students

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2023 at 2:08 pm
Patrick Mahomes makes donation for local studentsTYLER – Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with his foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, announced a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of America. Our news partners at KETK report that the Super Bowl champion has donated up to 300 scholarships for students to attend the Tyler and Whitehouse-based Mentorship Alliance. The $1.625 million donation will serve as a contribution and a multi-year commitment to support the Boys and Girls Club of America.



