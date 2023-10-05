Today is Thursday October 05, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Kevin Costner’s two-part epic, ‘Horizon: An American Saga,’ coming next summer

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2023 at 12:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Warner Bros.

Kevin Costner’s two-part Western has secured its release dates.

Chapter 1 of Horizon: An American Saga will be released on June 28, 2024, and Chapter 2 will hit theaters on August 16, 2024.

The story is set over 15 years — pre and post-Civil War — and follows a group of settlers and indigenous people on America’s Western frontier. In a short teaser for the films, we see a glimpse of Costner on horseback, shooting his rifle at an unseen target.

Costner is directing the films as well as starring in them. The movies also star Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt and Jamie Campbell Bower.    

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC