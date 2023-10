Smith County Road 463 closed due to high water

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2023 at 11:45 am

A portion of Smith County Road 463, just south of Lindale, is closed due to water over the road caused by a dam failure. Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore said those traveling in the area are asked to be careful on CR 463, at the intersections of CR 462 and CR 472, as well as under the overpass of Interstate 20.

