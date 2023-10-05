Today is Thursday October 05, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


At least 49 killed in Russian missile strike on village in eastern Ukraine, officials say

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2023 at 8:40 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


omersukrugoksu/Getty Images

(KYIV, Ukraine) -- At least 49 people, including a 6-year-old boy, were killed Thursday in Russian missile strikes on a village in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine, officials said.

At least seven others were wounded in the attack, which targeted a building that housed a cafe and a shop in the village of Groza in the Kupyansk district, according to the local prosecutor's office.

Story developing...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC