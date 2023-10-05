At least 49 killed in Russian missile strike on village in eastern Ukraine, officials say

omersukrugoksu/Getty Images

(KYIV, Ukraine) -- At least 49 people, including a 6-year-old boy, were killed Thursday in Russian missile strikes on a village in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine, officials said.

At least seven others were wounded in the attack, which targeted a building that housed a cafe and a shop in the village of Groza in the Kupyansk district, according to the local prosecutor's office.

Story developing...

