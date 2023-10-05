Today is Thursday October 05, 2023
Two divers found dead hours apart off Massachusetts beach

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2023 at 8:40 am
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(ROCKPORT, Mass.) -- Two people who went diving off a beach in Rockport, Massachusetts, were found dead Wednesday within hours of each other, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

At approximately 11 a.m., the Rockport Police Department discovered a man who had been diving in the area dead on Front Beach.

Rockport police soon realized that two people were diving in that area that morning, and a search for a second diver began, the Coast Guard said.

Authorities were looking for a 70-year-old man in full diving gear. At about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, he was found by Massachusetts State Police with the use of sonar technology, according to the Coast Guard.

Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the second diver.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office is leading the investigation into the deaths.

Rockport is a fishing town on the Atlantic coast located about 40 miles northeast of Boston.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



