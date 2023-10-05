Star Rams WR Cooper Kupp, on IR, returning to practice

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2023 at 6:03 am

BySARAH BARSHOP

LOS ANGELES — The Rams have designated wide receiver Cooper Kupp to return to practice, starting his 21-day practice window, the team announced Wednesday.

Kupp has been on injured reserve with a hamstring injury since the start of the season, missing the Rams’ first four games. With the designation, the Rams start Kupp’s 21-day window for his potential activation from injured reserve.

Kupp is expected to practice Wednesday.

Kupp first injured the hamstring during a training camp practice Aug. 1. He then experienced a setback before the start of the season. Since Kupp’s injury, McVay has said several times that the Rams are focused on Kupp “returning to performance” vs. just “returning to play.”

“Those are different things,” McVay said last week. “And we want him to be able to return to performance at the level that he’s capable of.”

Kupp has not played in a game since Week 10 of 2022 after an ankle injury ended his season. He had 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns in nine games before the injury.

The Rams also started the 21-day practice window for linebacker Ochaun Mathis.

