NFL mulls discipline for Seahawks safety Jamal Adams

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2023 at 6:00 am

ByABC News

The NFL is considering discipline against Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams for his actions toward an independent concussion doctor appointed by the NFL and NFLPA following his sideline evaluation in Monday night’s game, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Adams, who was making his season debut against the New York Giants on Monday, was injured on the ninth play of the game when he took a knee to his helmet while trying to bring down a scrambling Daniel Jones. He stayed down on the field for a moment, then appeared wobbly while trying to stand up. He continued to appear unstable as he walked off the field with the help of a team staffer on each side.

A few minutes later, during a wild scene on the Seahawks’ sideline, Adams emerged from the medical tent and became livid, yelling at one of the NFL’s unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants while being held back by the team’s head athletic trainer and two members of the Seahawks’ security staff.

“By the time they got all the assessments done, he couldn’t play,” Carroll said when asked about Adams’ frustration. “Somebody said something that wasn’t with us. It was somebody else that he might have responded to. I’m not sure about that.”

Adams still appeared heated while being led off the field. He briefly stopped to exchange words with an apparent heckler, then high-fived a Seahawks fan wearing a No. 33 Adams jersey before disappearing into the tunnel.

On Wednesday, Adams apologized to the doctor, saying he “did everything right” and thanking him for his actions.

Heading into Monday, Adams had missed 28 of a possible 53 regular-season games because of injury since the Seahawks acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets in 2020. He said last week that he briefly but legitimately considered retiring after tearing his quad tendon in Week 1 of last season, citing all the injuries he has dealt with over the past three seasons, which includes two torn shoulder labrums.

Adams, 27, had two tackles and a near sack of Jones on the opening drive before he left the game.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson contributed to this report.

