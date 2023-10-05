New York City subway gunman Frank James deserves life in prison: Prosecutors

October 5, 2023

Jodie Wallis/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Frank James, who opened fire on a crowded subway car in Brooklyn, New York at rush hour, injuring 10 people, will be sentenced Thursday in Brooklyn federal court.

Prosecutors have asked for life in prison. The sentencing hearing begins at noon and there will be victim impact statements given from the injured passengers.

Following the hearing, the U.S. Attorney and the FBI will make remarks to cameras outside.

