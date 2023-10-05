Today is Thursday October 05, 2023
FedEx plane crash lands after possible landing gear failure at Tennessee airport

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2023 at 5:52 am
kali9/Getty Images

(CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.) -- Three people have survived after being on board a FedEx plane that crash landed at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Wednesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.

A call came in at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday regarding reports that a FedEx Boeing 757 plane was experiencing landing gear failure during its final approach to the airport.

After circling several times, the plane made its final descent and then crash landed, skidding off the runway, according to Chattanooga Fire Department.

Smoke came out of the engines, but no fire occurred after the plane landed, authorities said.

The Chattanooga Police Department told ABC News that the three people on board the FedEx plane were uninjured and able to climb out of the plane after it crash landed.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



