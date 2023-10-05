Official faces criminal charge after accidentally shooting his grandson

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2023 at 4:25 am

ECTO COUNTY (AP) – A Texas politician who accidentally shot his grandson during a wedding he was officiating in Nebraska could be charged with a felony. Officials say Ecto County Commissioner Michael Gardner intended to shoot a homemade blank round into the air to signal the start of the wedding on Saturday. But the gun fired prematurely, hitting his 12-year-old grandson just below his left shoulder. The boy was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he received stitches and was released. Gardner turned himself in Monday to a sheriff’s office in Nebraska that is seeking a felony child abuse charge. But prosecutors have yet to charge Gardner with a crime.

Go Back