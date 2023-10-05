Today is Thursday October 05, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Official faces criminal charge after accidentally shooting his grandson

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2023 at 4:25 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ECTO COUNTY (AP) – A Texas politician who accidentally shot his grandson during a wedding he was officiating in Nebraska could be charged with a felony. Officials say Ecto County Commissioner Michael Gardner intended to shoot a homemade blank round into the air to signal the start of the wedding on Saturday. But the gun fired prematurely, hitting his 12-year-old grandson just below his left shoulder. The boy was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he received stitches and was released. Gardner turned himself in Monday to a sheriff’s office in Nebraska that is seeking a felony child abuse charge. But prosecutors have yet to charge Gardner with a crime.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC