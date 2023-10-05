Lufkin HS student detained after gun found in backpack

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2023 at 12:11 am

LUFKIN – According to our news partner KETK a Lufkin High School student was detained on Wednesday morning after a gun was found in their backpack. According to the school district, a gun was reported to be in a student’s possession while on campus. An investigation of the report led to the weapon being confiscated from their backpack and the district said the student was detained. “Thank you to our students, staff and Lufkin ISD PD for responding in a timely and efficient manner,” the district said.

