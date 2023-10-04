Today is Wednesday October 04, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


UT Tyler hosts it’s 5th annual Top 25% celebration

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2023 at 9:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


UT Tyler hosts it’s 5th annual Top 25% celebrationTYLER – UT Tyler hosted it’s fifth annual top 25 percent celebration Wednesday morning at Patriot Plaza. According to our news partner KETK the event recongnizes the top high school students from each graduating class who are accepted into UT Tyler automatically. About 1,600 students from 66 high schools in East Texas, Dallas and Houston assembled for the celebration.

UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun said, “We, of course, we believe in higher education, especially I believe in what beauty education means. And we’re so happy to be here in Tyler and to serve East Texas. That’s our primary focus. And these top 25% students clearly meet the eligibility to come to us, Tyler, and become part of this fabulous family.”

Training their students on real life experiences by providing more opportunities with the addition of the new medical school and nursing building. That is the focus of UT Tyler.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC