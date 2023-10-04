UT Tyler hosts it’s 5th annual Top 25% celebration

TYLER – UT Tyler hosted it’s fifth annual top 25 percent celebration Wednesday morning at Patriot Plaza. According to our news partner KETK the event recongnizes the top high school students from each graduating class who are accepted into UT Tyler automatically. About 1,600 students from 66 high schools in East Texas, Dallas and Houston assembled for the celebration.



UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun said, “We, of course, we believe in higher education, especially I believe in what beauty education means. And we’re so happy to be here in Tyler and to serve East Texas. That’s our primary focus. And these top 25% students clearly meet the eligibility to come to us, Tyler, and become part of this fabulous family.”

Training their students on real life experiences by providing more opportunities with the addition of the new medical school and nursing building. That is the focus of UT Tyler.

